An anonymous complaint leads to the arrest of a Calhoun man

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Calhoun man is behind bars after a anonymous complaint leads to his arrest.

On July 17, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to illegal narcotics being sold or used. Once deputies arrived to the scene, 20-year-old Austin Pardue answered the door and appeared to be overly nervous.

Deputies asked Pardue why he appeared to be nervous and Pardue responded by saying, “I was just smoking Marijuana.”

Deputies were allowed to enter the residence and discovered four plastic bags of marijuana that weighed approximately 52 grams, two digital scales, and one box containing multiple plastic bags. Also, deputies found a large plastic bag containing approximately 238 grams of marijuana lying on the master bedroom dresser along with a 7.62 caliber semi-automatic rifle lying on the bed.

Pardue was asked if there were any other illegal items inside the residence as he responded, “there might be a couple grams of marijuana lying around.”

Deputies went on to find three more large plastic bags of marijuana that weighed approximately 998 grams. Pardue claimed ownership of all of the marijuana and the firearm that was found.

He was charged with Illegal Carrying Weapon (Presence of Narcotics), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Distribution Possession with Intent.

Pardue was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and his bond was set at $20,500.