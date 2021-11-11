American Airlines flight bound for DFW makes unexpected landing in Longview

In this file photo, America Airlines planes at gates at O’Hare International Airport las ground crew finish up before take off. (Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An American Airlines flight bound for DFW International Airport made an unexpected landing at East Texas Regional Airport in Longview.

Flight 4210 was scheduled to fly from Alexandria, Louisiana, and was supposed to land in Dallas around noon. At some point during the flight, the plane squawked “7700”, the standard code for declaring an emergency.

DEVELOPING: American Airlines flight 4210 from Alexandria, Louisiana to DFW is squawking the emergency 7700 code.

It is currently flying over East Texas and has made a near 180 degree turn west of Henderson and appears to be flying back toward Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/1tRU2LLDud — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) November 11, 2021

It’s unclear when the code was sent out, but the plane continued to fly toward Dallas before turning around west of Henderson. The plane then made a landing at East Texas Regional Airport in Longview just before 11:30 a.m., according to the plane tracking site FlightAware.

The reason for the emergency code is not known. KETK News has reached out to American Airlines, but has not received a reply as of this writing. A phone call was also placed to the number listed for East Texas Regional Airport, but it was not answered.

The plane is an Embraer ERJ-145 and can seat up to 50 passengers. It is used for short, domestic flights. FlightAware shows that it made two previous flights on Thursday morning before the diversion:

Abilene to Dallas

Dallas to Alexandria

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.