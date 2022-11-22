BARLING, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) —

UPDATE: Arkansas State Police have confirmed that the missing 14-year-old girl has been located safely. ASP officials have not released any additional information on the teen’s condition at this time.

Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert and are looking for help finding missing teen, Madison Baker. Madison is 14-years-old and was last seen yesterday, November 21, 2022.

At the time that she was last seen, Madison was wearing a red and black “Northside High School” softball jacket, with gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants, and white Nike shoes. Baker is a white female, 5’3″, with green eyes and brown hair with highlights.

If you see Madison, please call 911 or the Barling Police Department @ (479) 242-5964.