WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Amazon announced that it’s expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects. Also, Amazon announced its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish, La., and Union County, Ark.

The solar farms are expected to be in Morehouse Parish, La. by 2023 and in Union County, Ark. by 2024. Once fully operational, Amazon’s global renewable energy portfolio will generate 50,000 gigawatt hours of clean energy, which is the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power 4.6 million U.S. homes each year.