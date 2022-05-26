MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, a Federal Grand Jury indicted two alleged Monroe gang members, Jacob Criner and Jaishadion Sullivan, on illegal gun and drug charges. According to authorities, Criner was indicted on Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Sullivan was indicted on Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Criner and Sullivan are both facing 10 years in federal prison. Sullivan was arrested in 2019 for Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 5 years in jail. Sullivan was on parole at the time of his March 2022 arrest, which resulted in the current federal charges.

Jacob Criner

Jaishadion Sullivan

Both are currently at the Ouachita Correctional Center.