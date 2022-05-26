MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, a Federal Grand Jury indicted two alleged Monroe gang members, Jacob Criner and Jaishadion Sullivan, on illegal gun and drug charges. According to authorities, Criner was indicted on Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Sullivan was indicted on Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Criner and Sullivan are both facing 10 years in federal prison. Sullivan was arrested in 2019 for Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 5 years in jail. Sullivan was on parole at the time of his March 2022 arrest, which resulted in the current federal charges.
Both are currently at the Ouachita Correctional Center.