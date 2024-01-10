Tuscaloosa, Al. (KTVE/KARD) — The end of an era is finally here with reports that The University of Alabama Football Head Coach Nick Saban is retiring. Saban informed the team of his decision in a team meeting Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Saban formerly coached at LSU and won a championship for the Tigers in 2003 and went on to coach at Alabama began a lasting legacy by winning six national titles and becoming arguably the greatest college football coach of all time.

The past two years for Saban have not been as glorious for his Crimson Tide after failing to make the College Football Playoff last season and failing to reach to reach the National Championship this year after falling short to the eventual 2024 National Champion Michigan Wolverines after losing 27-20 in the semifinals.

Saban’s seven national titles locks him in a tie with another longtime great Crimson Tide head coach in Paul “Bear” Bryant who also won seven titles in his time with Alabama.

Saban also spent some time as an NFL head coach of the Miami Dolphins going 15-17 in tenure before jetting off for the Tide after denying multiple reports of him leaving to go back to coaching college football. Sabana has racked up over 200 wins in his coaching tenure in college football and the search for the next great Crimson Tide coach now begins with signing just a month away.