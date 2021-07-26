Agents from Louisiana’s department of Wildlife and Fisheries labeled heroes for saving a woman in a creek

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD)-In Bernice, Louisiana two agents from Louisiana’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are being labeled as heroes. The two agents say that God put them in the right place at the right time.

Clint Branton Louisiana department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent “Ultimately God put us in the right spot at the right time, and allowed me to use that training in order to save a life”



Louisiana’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents Clint Branton and Hunter Breed were patrolling Evergreen Road in Bernice, Louisiana when they witnessed a car drive off the road and into a creek. Agent Clint Branton says he acted as fast as he could

Clint Branton “As soon as I seen the car exit the road you know I exited the truck, took off running. Senior agent Breed he positioned the truck got on the radio and called for help.”

Within seconds of the incident agent Branton and agent Breed dove into the creek to rescue a woman from the vehicle. As they helped the woman fight for her life. Agent breed says all she could think about was her family.

Hunter Breed Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent “I know her remarks were that all she could think about was her kids and grandkids, and she might not be able to ever see them again and she said all of a sudden the door opened up and we were standing there luckily that day.”

Luckily the woman was saved and suffered minor injuries due to the crash, agent Branton urges everyone to be careful when driving behind the wheel.

Clint Branton “Slow down, take your time, nothing is worth your life”

The woman involved in the crash could not be reached for a comment. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.