

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Joe Biden’s plan to end Title 42 has been halted after a federal judge granted Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction against the disastrous Biden immigration policy.



“I am pleased with the judge’s decision. This ruling affirms what we already knew: Joe Biden continues to give more rights and liberties to non-citizens than he does to the American people,” said Attorney General Landry. “His lawyers – by their own admission – stated that it was okay for 12,000 non-citizens to enter our country unvaccinated, yet the Biden regime continues forcing the COVID shot on our healthcare workers and children. Biden’s hypocrisy is further exacerbated by him sending baby formula to the border for non-citizens while American parents struggle to feed their infants.”



In April, the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) announced it would terminate the Title 42 public health policy that allows border officials to turn away migrants because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The policy has been in effect since March 2020 and has been used by both the Trump Administration and the Biden Administration to turn away thousands of migrants to try to keep communicable diseases out of the country.



Days later, Attorney General Landry filed a lawsuit with the Attorneys General of Arizona and Missouri to protect the homeland. Last week, Judge Robert Summerhays from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana heard oral arguments for a preliminary injunction.