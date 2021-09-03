AG Jeff Landry to launch investigation into nursing home resident deaths

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--Due to hurricane Ida the Louisiana Nursing Home Association is looking to place fifteen hundred plus nursing home residents. Paramount Healthcare Consultants say they've found shelter for more than 200 residents.

Since hurricane Katrina Paramount Healthcare has been mandated to have Evacuation procedures. CEO of Paramount Healthcare consultants Dawne Smith says other facilities were forced to evacuate, but Paramount was able to house multiple residents

Dawne Smith, "We are absolutely blessed to be able to help. We received a call at one of our facilities with one of our contracts that we have in place that there were three facilities that evacuated to one and all two hundred, our contract was around 40 residents and it ended up over two hundred residents need to evacuate."