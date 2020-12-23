After spending last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Clemson, Terry Bowden is a head coach once again – this time for ULM

The search for ULM’s new football coach didn’t last long. The university at Matt Viator parted ways after five seasons, earlier this month.

Now, the Warhawks introduce a name that could register as a big splash: Terry Bowden.

He’s the same person who led Auburn from 1993-98. Bowden is the recipient of the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

For the last two seasons, Terry Bowden, served as a graduate assistant for Clemson’s football program, while pursuing a masters degree at the school. Before calling South Carolina home, he was based in Akron. The 64-year old was the Zips’ head coach from 2011-18.

Does the last name ‘Bowden’ ring a bell? It should. From 1976-2009, Bobby Bowden was the face of Florida State – and collegiate football. During his time in Tallahassee, he won a pair of National Championships, 12 Atlantic Coast Conference titles. He’s recorded the fourth best win-loss record in collegiate football history. Two spots ahead of him? Grambling legend Eddie Robinson.

Terry Bowden hopes to turn Monroe into “Titletown” – and at the same time continue to build his own legacy.