After 20 years with the NFL, Drew Brees announces his retirement

NEW ORLEANS, La– After 20 years in the NFL, with 15 of those years as a Saint, Drew Brees took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

He said in part, “each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.”

During his final season, his wife took to Instagram to document all of the injuries and ailments he played through.

Brees finished his Saints career with one Super Bowl title. The Black and Gold beat the Colts in Super Bowl 44. It’s the Saints only title in franchise history.

Brees was elected to the Pro Bowl 13 times. He leads the NFL in career passing yards with, 80,358. No. 9 is second in passing touchdowns, 571. He trails only Tom Brady’s, 581.

Brees was selected with the No. 32 overall pick (Round 2, Pick 1) of the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. His first 5 seasons in the NFL was with the chargers.

WVUE reports that Brees was known by teammates as a leader, one-of-a-kind quarterback, and also a great recruiter for the organization.

During his tenure as a professional football player, Brees earned over $269 million. Nearly $265 million of that was with the Saints.