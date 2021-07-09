Activist artists hang ‘God Bless Abortions’ banner on Christ of the Ozarks monument

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of activist artists is claiming responsibility for a banner strung across the Christ of the Ozarks monument in Eureka Springs overnight on Friday.

Guerilla art collective Indecline said in a press release that it is responsible for a “God Bless Abortions” banner hanging across the 67-foot statue of Jesus located atop Magnetic Mountain.

The group calls the banner a piece of protest art in “direct response to the dramatic attempts being made in Arkansas and throughout the South, to ban abortion services to women in need.”

Indecline says it was smuggled onto the mountain by a small team disguised as a construction crew and strung up before sunrise on Friday.

The activist art collective has performed a series of similar stunts across the country, vandalizing an anti-abortion billboard in Mississippi earlier this year. In 2016, Indecline installed nude statues of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in cities across the United States.

The Christ of the Ozarks monument is one of five giant statues of Christ in the world and one of only two in North America, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. It stands near the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and Arkansas State Highway 23.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to organizers with the Great Passion Play, which oversees the monument, and the Eureka Springs Police Department for a response. We expect to hear back soon.