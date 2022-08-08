REYDELL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Forty-eight-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered the next morning from Mud Lake in Reydell, about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Bueker was spending the weekend with family at a cabin when he went missing. Authorities believe he went swimming alone and apparently drowned. Bueker was a county district judge for the northern district of Arkansas County.