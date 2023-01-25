MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, January 23, the Ouachita Police Jury met. A traffic evaluation for the area on Winnsboro Road, state Highway 15, near the new Dollar General, was made known. 250 residents signed a petition to have the area evaluated and hopefully fixed.

Mamie Corbin, the resident who started the petition, tells us why she felt it was an issue that needed to be addressed. “My grandson was hit here while turning into the store, and it was hit and run.” So no one caught the guy who did it, and the repairs and other things were left up to him. And it seemed like every week when I came home, I left home. There’s an accident here. And so I thought, “Well, if we don’t do something for ourselves, then who’s going to do it?”

Lonnie Hudson, Ouachita Parish Police Juror District F, spoke to us about the issue. “We’re going to sit down and try to reach out to Dollar General Corporate Service.” And hopefully, they could resolve the issue by putting more lighting out, so the store could be seen on the outer end, because right now, a lot of constituents are complaining about the trees because they can’t see the parking lot. “And hopefully we’d like to put an entry sign, and probably another light or two out here to kind of brighten the area up, and I think that’s probably what would be really great.”

Hudson also spoke about how they are addressing the issue. “So what we’re doing right now is just sitting down at the table.” “All parties put their minds together and try to make some type of resolution to this problem.”