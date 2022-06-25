EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has prompted the state of Arkansas to outlaw abortions entirely, with one exception being a medical emergency.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge solidified the supreme courts decision, which puts the state in effect for Act 180.

“Today the prolife movement is victorious,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “I have a long history of fighting for the unborn, and it is my greatest honor to officially end abortion in Arkansas. Roe was wrong on the day it was decided, and today, we can protect every innocent life in Arkansas.”

Mary Katherine Endel is a El Dorado resident who feels citizens should be able to have a choice and have their voices heard. Endel said in an interview with KTVE/KARD, “I was shocked, just disappointed and heartbroken. I want everyone to remember that they have the power just as a citizen.”

On Sunday, June 25th, a Facebook group created by Anna Katherine Endel will have a protest for women’s rights. The protest will take place in El Dorado in front of Meller Park Mall, right off the avenue.