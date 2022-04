MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Ouachita Council on Aging will have a AARP driver safety refresher course from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. AARP members will have a $20 fee and non-members will have a $25 fee.

The Ouachita Council on Aging is located on 2407 Ferrand Street in Monroe, La. To reserved a spot, call 318-387-0535. Seating is limited and participants are asked to pay on site with cash or check.