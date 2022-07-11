LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the new week begins, the average gas price in Arkansas is down 10 cents from a week ago.

AAA officials reported Monday that the statewide gas average is $4.26 per gallon. Diesel fuel slightly dropped to $5.26 per gallon.

Drivers in Montgomery County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $4.70 per gallon. Drivers in Greene County are paying the state’s lowest average of $3.91 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff’s gas average is $4.33 per gallon. Gas in Hot Springs is averaging around $4.24 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are paying an average of $4.19 per gallon.

AAA officials reported that the national gas average price of gas dropped to $4.67 per gallon. Nationally, the gas price has dropped nearly 20 cents over the past few weeks.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.