A West Monroe mother arrested after losing her child while under the influence

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe woman has been arrested after losing her son while under the influence.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing 7-year-old juvenile. The mother of the child, 31-year-old Kawada Rucker, mentioned that her 7-year-old son was missing from her residence and she did not know his whereabouts.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, they questioned Rucker. During the questioning, she admitted to being under the influence of marijuana and Xanax. She also admitted to drinking alcohol heavily earlier in the day.

After several hours of questioning Rucker, her 7-year-old son was located safe with a family friend. Deputies discovered that Rucker called a family friend to pick up the child before reporting the child missing.

Rucker was charged with Criminal Mischief and child protective services was notified.

She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.