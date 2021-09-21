A West Monroe man is in jail for several drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a short chase with the Monroe Police Department, a West Monroe man is in jail for several drug charges.

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the Monroe Police Department observed a Hyundai traveling South of South Third Street without tag lights or tags. Once the vehicle stopped, 29-year-old Rahkeme Marquez Goree exited the vehicle and ran away from the officers.

After a short pursuit, officers captured Goree and began searching his vehicle.

According to the officers, they found two bags of methamphetamine, one bag of crack cocaine, a butane torch in the glove compartment, five bags of marijuana, a bong, and a crack pipe in the vehicle.

