A West Monroe man involved in a hit and run incident eventually linked to multiple thefts

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday May 31st, OPSO deputies were called to the scene of a hit and run on Jonesboro Road, where they were told by the complainant and their 3 passengers that they were accosted by an unknown man who was allegedly shouting profanity at them.

The complainant claimed that when they left the store, the unidentified man began following them in his white Cadillac Sedan and rammed their vehicle, causing injuries to all four victims. After the incident, the man then took off South on Jonesboro Road, leaving the victims at the scene in need of medical attention. Two victims were transported to a local hospital, with two more seeking medical attention at a later time.

On Tuesday June 1st, OPSO deputies located the damaged white Cadillac abandoned, and determined that it belonged to 34-year-old Christopher Hobbs of West Monroe. During the investigation, deputies learned that Hobbs was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Per the arrest report, deputies were already on the look out for a white Cadillac which had reportedly been involved in the theft of a power washer and lawn mower jack from a home on Brownlee Road on May 28th, and a stolen motorcycle helmet from Living Way Apostolic Church on May 30th.

Deputies were in the midst of investigating a found item complaint at a home on the 300 block of Danna Road in West Monroe where a stolen lawn mower had been located in the home’s front yard. When they made contact with Christopher Hobbs, the owner of the home, they were advised he drove a white Cadillac sedan, and began questioning him.

During questioning, Hobbs allegedly denied knowledge of the location of the lawn mower jack and power washer, and claimed the lawn mower belonged to him, despite the item being correctly identified by, and returned to the victim. Hobbs did, however, produce the stolen motorcycle helmet from a closet in his home.

When questioned regarding the hit and run incident, Hobbs claimed that the complainant and victims wanted to fight him, and he ran into their vehicle as an escape attempt because he did not want to fight four people.

Christopher Hobbs was eventually transported to Ouachita Correctional Center, and booked on four counts of Theft, as well as charges of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Hit & Run Driving, which is a Misdemeanor. His bond has been set at $18,700.00.