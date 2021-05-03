A West Monroe man has been accused of stabbing a 10 year old boy

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- A West Monroe man is sitting behind bars after he was arrested for aggravated assault to a juvenile; among other charges.

According to arrest reports, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of Tippit Street in West Monroe, Sunday, May 2.

Upon arrival deputies made contact with three victims, several witnesses and the suspect.

Through the testimonies of witnesses and victims, the officers learned that 41-year old Bobby J. Leonard began a verbal altercation with one of the victims, which then turned physical.

Leonard punched the victim several times and bit him on the chest.

While fighting with the first victim, two other victims were stabbed by the suspect who produced a knife during the fight as they were trying to stop the Leonard.

Officers were unable to get a statement from the suspect due to him being under the influence of PCP.

Leonard was arrested and booked into O.C.C. on the following charges:

CRUELTY TO JUVENILES/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SIMPLE BATTERY

AGGRAVATED BATTERY