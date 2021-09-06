A wellness check turns into a Rayville woman arrested for multiple drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence due to a Welfare Concern.

Upon arrival, deputies located 31-year-old Meghan Underwood inside the residence with her head on the table and a 5-month-old child on the floor asleep.

As deputies attempted to wake up Underwood, she lifted her head from the table and a loaded syringe with Methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and a spoon with Methamphetamine was in plain view.

Underwood admitted that the Methamphetamine belonged to her.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies also found a small clear bag of a crystal like substance on the table by her purse and another clear bag that contained two Buprenorphine near the 5-month-old child.

Underwood was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, and a Controlled Dangerous Substance in Presence of Persons under 17 years of age.

She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.