A tour bus will be available for supporters of the Union Parish vs. Sterlington state championship game

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A tour bus will be available for anyone interested in going to the Caesars Superdome for the 3-A state championship game between the Union Parish Farmers and Sterlington Panthers. There are only 56 spots available and it is $60 for a round trip.

Everyone riding the bus will have to purchase their own game tickets. For more information, contact Collette Barnes at 318-368-9242 or visit the New Town Hall located on 1024 Sterlington Highway before noon on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Bus will arrive at 9 AM and leave at 9:30 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2021.