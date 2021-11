BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge (MBOBR) has announced in a press release a $4,000 donation to the Companion Animal Alliance, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Business Report Forty Under 40 event for bright young leaders and professionals.

MBOBR is a sponsor of the Baton Rouge business report Forty Under 40 event in which MBOBR gives all 40 honorees the chance to drive a Mercedes Benz for one month and participate in the drive-for-charity contest on Instagram.