Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Join the Monroe Chamber of Commerce for a spooky drive down skeleton lane. Skeletons on Tower will be on Tower Drive in Monroe, La from October 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022.

Sponsors of the event will provide decorated skeleton displays that will be placed along the street. The event is open to the public and will benefit ARCO of Monroe, La and the Children’s Museum.

For more details, contact the Monroe Chamber of Commerce at 318-323-3461.