A shoplifting arrest at Walmart turns into Bastrop woman being charged with drug charges as well

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 8, 2021, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Glenwood Drive at a local Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Upon arrival, a Walmart employee advised officers that the suspect, 24-year-old Briana Lee Musgrove, swapped barcodes, went through self checkout, and exited the store.

The employee made contact with Musgrove and escorted her to the asset protection office. Musgrove was placed under arrest and advised her Miranda Rights. Musgrove repeatedly asked if she could leave.

Officers searched her purse and located a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine, four loose percocets, two scales, and small clear pill pouch bags. According to Musgrove, she does not sell or use drugs and she grabbed “all that stuff” due to her being in a hurry earlier that day. She also mentioned she forgot she had it in her purse.

She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Musgrove was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Shoplifting, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.