A Rayville man is behind bars after a high speed chase with police

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an 18 wheeler at the intersection of Highway 80 and Town East Drive. Once deputies initiated emergency lights and sirens to stop the vehicle, the 18 wheeler continued south on Highway 80 and turned east onto Highway 594.

At approximately 60 miles per hour, the vehicle passed a marked Louisiana State Police unit then turned south onto a gravel road and drove at a high speed through Russell Sage Game Reserve. The vehicle then continued onto Ruby Road and onto Gourd Bayou Road before spike strips were deployed at the bridge on Gourd Bayou Road.

Once the vehicle came to an abrupt stop, it reversed in an attempt to strike a marked patrol unit. The vehicle then turned onto Highway 15 going into opposing traffic and drove towards marked police units. Police rapidly reversed their units on the roadway approximately 1/4 of a mile in an attempt to keep from being struck by the 18 wheeler.

The vehicle then traveled onto Highway 15 towards Highway 165 at a high speed and swerved into opposing traffic lane where Louisiana State troopers and Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were attempting to place spike strips. The troopers and deputies had to flee to avoid being struck by the 18 wheeler.

The 18 wheeler continued to flee and turned onto Northbound Highway 165 and went onto the shoulder of the highway to avoid striking stopped vehicles. The vehicle then turned onto Frontage Road came back onto Highway 165 where it went into another lane, traveling at marked police units with lights and sirens, which caused them to go into the median to avoid being struck.

The vehicle continued to flee getting onto I-20 west bound then exiting onto Texas Avenue when the 18 wheeler came to a stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to exit and was forcefully removed from the 18 wheeler. According to deputies, the arrestee continued to resist arrest and was tased.

Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle to be 36-year-old David Sheldon Holiday Jr. Holiday stated that he did not stop because he did not want to go to jail. While in route to the Ouachita Correctional Center, he made threats to commit suicide.

Holiday was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following offenses: