A Rayville man arrested for third degree rape

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 13, 2021, the Monroe Police Department received a call about a disturbance on the 800 block of Pine Street.

Once officers began circulating the area, they found an impaired and incoherent woman wandering the 700 block of Breard Street with her pants pulled down half way. The victim uttered that she was battered and sexually assaulted.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the victim gave officers a description of the suspect and a location of where he lived. Upon arrival, officers located 59-year-old Leroy Bracy hiding in the bathroom inside of the residence.

Bracy admitted to officers that he knew the victim was drunk and that she smoked methamphetamine when he assaulted her.

He was charged with Third Degree Rape and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.