A Monroe man wanted by police after shooting an innocent bystander

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are searching for a man who shot a bystander on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, shortly before 6:00 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of South 10th Street.

The caller advised officers that a female victim was being transported to a local hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound. After further investigation, investigators wbecame aware that a fight occurred in the 700 block of South 10th Street where Joseph Zinnerman carried a firearm and shot towards two individuals who were the intended victims. However, a bystander was struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Monroe Police Department, Zinnerman is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Zinnerman, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, or Crimestoppers of Ouachita at 318-388-CASH (2274).