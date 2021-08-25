A Monroe man charged with several offenses after stealing 6 steaks and a case of beer from a local Wal-Mart

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department have arrested a Monroe man after he attempted to steal 6 steaks and a case of beer from a local Wal-Mart.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 42-year-old Ladariel Marquiz Swinson entered a local Wal-Mart on Desiard Street and selected 6 steaks and a case of beer without purchasing the items.

Officers made contact with Swinson on Spurgeon Avenue and he was non compliant with the officers’ orders. As Swinson attempted to walk from the officers, he was placed on the hood of the police unit in order for the officers to gain control and secure him in handcuffs.

According to the arrest report, Swinson refused to give his date of birth and name.

Officers noticed that Swinson had a slurred speech, an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath, and a chemical odor of PCP.

Swinson was also charged for Misdemeanor Sexual Battery that occurred in a separate incident. While he was visiting a family member’s residence on August 24, 2021, Swinson grabbed his 12-year-old great niece’s buttocks with a full hand. He told his niece and her two minor siblings to be quiet and to not tell anyone.

According to the Monroe Police Department, Swinson also told his great niece that when she turned 18 he was going to impregnate her.

Altogether, he was charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Theft, Disturbing the Peace, and two counts of Resisting an Officer.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.