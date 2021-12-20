A Louisiana family is left devastated after a fatal drunk-driving accident over the weekend

WEST MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--According to the National Fire Prevention Association roughly three quarters of Christmas tree fires occur in January and December. Ouachita Parish Fire Prevention Chief Dusty Harris says residents should be mindful of Christmas tree safety

Between 2015 and 2019 united states fire departments responded to one hundred and sixty house fires that started with Christmas trees. Studies show that Christmas lights, space heaters, and other heat sources sparked the fires. Fire prevention chef Dusty Harris encourages residents to double check their Christmas lights.

Dusty Harris, "Christmas is a joyous time for a lot of people, and just letting down your guard for just a little while could turn disastrous. One of the first things that you can do while you're putting up your lights is to check them and make sure that there are no damages, no fraying, and that the lights are working like they're supposed to work."

Christmas tree seller Lisa Letterman has sold Christmas trees for three years and says that using broken lights and allowing a tree to dry out will easily start a fire.

Lisa Letterman, "I have heard of people's tree catching on fire with the one's that do heat up and they let the tree dry out and you know they can catch on fire real easy."