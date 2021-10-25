A Richwood High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 25, 2021, a Richwood High School student, 18-year-old Chris Gilbert, was entering the school when school administrators performed a random bookpack screen. Gilbert became agitated when administrators searched his bag.

Once Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were called to the scene, Gilbert dropped his bag and walked off. According to deputies, school administrators discovered a loaded Smith and Wesson SD40 .40 Caliber pistol inside of Gilbert’s bookbag.

Gilbert was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm on a School Campus.