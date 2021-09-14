A LaSalle Parish fatal crash claims the life of a 11-year-old juvenile passenger

Louisiana State Police

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A LaSalle Parish fatal crash claims the life of a 11-year-old juvenile passenger.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, shortly before 9:00 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop E were dispatched to a crash on Louisiana Highway 773.

The crash claimed the life of a 11-year-old juvenile passenger.

According to the Louisiana State Police Troop E, a 2014 Chevrolet Caprice was driven by a 17-year-old juvenile northbound on Louisiana Highway 773 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck multiple trees.

The driver of the vehicle and a 15-year-old passenger sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. However, the 11-year-old passenger was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

