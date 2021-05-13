A few airports in the ArkLaMiss to receive federal Airport Improvement Grants

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announces it will award more than $898.9 million in infrastructure and safety projects through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program, and a few airports in the ArkLaMiss made the list.

Here’s who will be receiving some of those funds in the ArkLaMiss for airport improvements:

South Arkansas Regional at Goodwin Field in El Dorado will receive a grant in the amount of $136,842.

Morehouse Memorial in Bastrop, La. will receive a grant in the amount of $94,500.

Jonesboro, La. will receive a grant in the amount of $111,111.

“Investing in our nation’s infrastructure is how our country helped spark an aviation industry that now supports millions of jobs,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “These Airport Improvement Program grants will help modernize America’s airports and ensure that our air transportation system remains the safest and most efficient in the world.”

Grant projects funded through the Airport Improvement Program encourage safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports.

488 grants total went to 447 airports in 49 states, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

“These grants represent the legacy and vital role of airport infrastructure grant programs in helping the air transportation system operate safely,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Investing in our nation’s infrastructure through AIP grants is a cornerstone of our commitment to safety.”