A father arrested after a fatal single vehicle crash claims the life of his 10-year-old son

JEFFERSON Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After an ongoing investigation, the Louisiana State Police have made an arrest for a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 10-year-old in Jefferson Parish on July 3.

Shortly before 11:00 P.M. on July 3, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a single vehicle crash on LA 18 near Modern Farms Road in Waggaman. The crash claimed the life of 10-year-old R’madh Mitchell.

Randolph Martin Jr, the driver of the vehicle and father of Mitchell, was driving at a high rate of speed and traveled off the right side of the roadway. Mitchell and Martin were unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Mitchell suffered life threating injuries and died from his injuries at a local hospital. He was one of three juveniles in the vehicle. The other juveniles suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers obtained a blood sample from Martin and a toxicology analysis of the sample revealed a Blood Alcohol Concentration greater than the legal limit.

Martin was charged with Reckless Operation, Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, 3 counts of Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a Juvenile, Possession of Open Container, No Seatbelt and 2 counts of Child Restraint Violation.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center after his release from the hospital.