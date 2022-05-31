WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Chapter of the NAACP has invited the public to attend a BBQ Party for a Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Burkhalter Field in Winnsboro, La.

For more information contact Emma Blackshire at (205)-613-7079 or (318)-435-9381. There are vendor and booth spaces available for $10. There is also a barbecue contest with a $25 entry fee. According to the event flyer, alcohol is not allowed at the event.