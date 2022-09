OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Green will host the annual Water Sweep on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9 AM to 12 PM. The water sweep will include the Ouachita River and other bodies of water throughout Ouachita Parish, La.

To volunteer, sign up at ouachitagreen.org/volunteer. For more details, email info@ouachitagreen.