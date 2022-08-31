HODGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the start of construction on a $97 million project to expand and modernize the WestRock Company paper mill, a major employer and driver of economic activity in Jackson Parish, La. since 1928. The investment in new equipment and construction of a new woodyard will increase capacity and reduce operating costs at the facility.

WestRock’s latest investment in this facility is an investment in the workers of north Louisiana and the rural revitalization of our state. These critical upgrades ensure the long-term viability of a facility responsible for more than 450 direct jobs and hundreds more indirect jobs in Jackson Parish. We’re grateful for the company’s continuing commitment to Louisiana’s workers, to our rural communities, and to the growth and diversification of our timber industry. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards