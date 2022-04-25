RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Downtown Ruston. The event will last from 9 AM to 11 PM.

There will be live music, more than 80 food and arts vendors, kids activities, and more. The activities will be free from 9 AM to 5 PM and there will be an evening concert from 5 PM to 11 PM with a fee of $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 -years-old and under. Children 4-years-old and under are free all day.

Photo courtesy of Experience Ruston

