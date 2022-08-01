CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 6, 2022, the Arkansas Bass Team Trail and the City of Camden, Ark. will host the 5th Annual Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament in Camden Ark. The tournament will be held at the Camden River Walk on the Ouachita River in Downtown Camden.

The event will begin at 6 AM and boats can launch at the Riverwalk Park boat ramp or Sandy Beach boat ramp. First place winner is guaranteed $5,00 plus pay out through 10th place in cash and prizes.

The entry fee is $125 per boat with a two-person per boat limit. To enter the tournament, go to www.arkansasbassteamtrail.net and click the Rumble icon.