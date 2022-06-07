DERMOTT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are investigating a Monday, June 6, 2022, afternoon van crash that claimed the lives of five people and left five injured.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, the accident happened around 2:45 p.m. when a school van traveling westbound on Highway 35 attempted to cross over into the southbound lanes of Highway 65. The van failed to yield to an oncoming 18-wheeler Freightliner, which resulted in a crash about one mile south of Dermott.

The van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School in McGhee, Arkansas. According to its website, C.B. King is a private, nonprofit agency that provides services to persons with developmental delays or disabilities.

Dermott resident Roy Jones said, “This is not the first fatality of an accident that has occurred out here. We do need traffic lights out here. As long as we have no traffic lights here, these types of things are going to continue to occur.”

19-year-old Brayshawn Ranson, 50-year-old Tommy Figures, 56-year-old Terry King, 65-year-old Regina Jackson and 73-year-old Geraldine Prewitt were named as fatal subjects of the accident.

The five other victims were transported to multiple area hospitals for treatment.

Arkansas State Police said they are assigning a reconstruction team to further look into what led to the collision.