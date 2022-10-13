EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas.

During the investigation, Pharrell Bronse Jackson of El Dorado, Ark. and his drug trafficking organization Michael Fitzgerald Williams Jr., Gary Bernard Green II, and Jacovas Deonta Mitchell were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing a large amount of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Ark.

Members of the organization were sentenced to the following prison terms: