CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officials confirmed that 18-year-old Keaton Arnold, 23-year-old Tyrese Henry, 22-year-old Carlton Henry, and 22-year-old Zykeial Gulley are each facing charges of 36 counts of Committing a Terroristic Act, Aggravated Residential Burglary, First-Degree Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Capital Murder. The charges stem from a shooting that took place on September 6, 2022, on John Street in Camden, Ark.

On September 6, 2022, shortly before 9:30 PM, Camden Police were dispatched to a residence on John Street in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, authorities discovered 24-year-old Andretti Austin dead in the driveway of the home.

According to reports, the homeowner was also shot in the upper back and transported to a local hospital. Police then spoke with the homeowner’s wife who mentioned that her husband and two-year-old child were in the residence when multiple individuals appeared at the back door.

The wife was ordered to get on the ground at gunpoint and the suspects allegedly fired several rounds into the home. After learning that the homeowner was armed, the suspects fled the scene. The victims exited the residence and found Austin, who was an additional suspect, dead on the property.

Police later identified Gulley as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him on September 7, 2022. According to police, Gulley advised them that he met a group of people, including Austin, at Carver Courts the day of the shooting.

The group was discussing “hitting a lick.” Gulley then identified Tyrese, Carlton, Arnold, and four other juveniles as part of the group having the conversation.

Gulley advised police that informed the group that he did not want to participate and that he stayed at his residence on Lucas Street at the time of the shooting. He went on to say that he heard multiple shots while walking on Country Club Road and later saw the suspects.

The suspects asked him to join them in their vehicle; however, he claimed that he declined their offer. According to reports, some things changed in Gulley’s interview except for the suspects.

Gulley alleged that Tyrese admitted to accidentally shooting Austin during the incident. On September 9, 2022, Arnold was arrested and told authorities a similar story but denied being part of the robbery.

Two juveniles went on to be charged with Accomplice to Murder and are in custody. Gulley, Arnold, Carlton, and Tyrese are being held in custody without bond.