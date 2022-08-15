MIAMI BEACH, FL – AUGUST 23: The position of Hurricane Andrew is shown 23 August 1992 just east of the Bahamas. About one million people in south Florida have been ordered to evacuate because of the hurricane that is expected to hit the U.S. coast early 24 August. (Photo credit should read NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President George H. Bush chats with Dave Cavalier during a visit to view hurricane damage in New Iberia, La., Wednesday, August 26, 1992. The president toured an area which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

U.S. President George H. Bush visits with evacuees who fled Hurricane Andrew, Wednesday, August 27, 1992 in New Iberia. Bush visited the state to see the damage and offer federal help to those hit by the storm. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

U.S. President George H. Bush greets victims of Hurricane Andrew in a recreational center in Jeanerette, La.., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1992. Bush visited areas in Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. President George H. Bush confers with Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, center, and a Louisiana National Guardsman in New Iberia, Wednesday, August 26, 1992 amid damage caused by Hurricane Andrew. Bush visited the state to survey the areas hit by the storm. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

U.S. President George H. Bush visits with a family in New Iberia, La., amid destruction of Hurricane Andrew, Wednesday, August 26, 1992. Bush visited the state to see the damage and offer federal help to those hit by the storm. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

U.S. President George H. Bush, tours a sugar cane field damaged by Hurricane Andrew escorted by Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, right, and sugar cane farmer Walter Landry, left, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1992 in Jeanerette, La. Bush visited areas in Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Darcy Kiffe climbs a ladder to lock the shutter on the second floor of his Larose, La., home, Aug. 25, 1992. Residents in the area southwest of New Orleans are making final preparations for the expected landfall of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

President George H.W. Bush, and first lady Barbara Bush, far left, help distribute relief goods at a recreation center in Jeanerette, La., Sept. 1, 1992. Bush visited areas in Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE – This Aug. 25, 1992 file photo shows rows of damaged houses between Homestead and Florida City, Fla. Two decades after Andrew devastated the area, Homestead and Florida City have doubled in size into a demographically different community, better prepared to deal with hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mark Foley, File)

(KLFY) — On Aug. 14, 1992, meteorologists first reported a tropical disturbance off the coast of Western Africa. Within two weeks, that disturbance had become a Category 5 storm named Andrew, and 65 people were left dead in its wake in one of America’s costliest and most dangerous natural disasters ever.

Hurricane Andrew is most famous for the devastation it unleashed on South Florida, especially in Dade County. But the storm had a second life after it crossed into the Gulf of Mexico and made a second landfall at around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 1992, around 24 miles away from Morgan City. Andrew was a Category 3 storm when it struck Louisiana.

Hurricane Andrew by the numbers

TOTAL LIFETIME

Highest maximum sustained winds : 175 mph (Category 5)

: 175 mph (Category 5) Maximum sustained winds at first landfall : 165 mph (5th strongest of all time as of 2022)

: 165 mph (5th strongest of all time as of 2022) Lowest barometric pressure : 922 millibars

: 922 millibars Homes destroyed : 63,500

: 63,500 Homes damaged : 124,000

: 124,000 Businesses destroyed or damaged : 82,000

: 82,000 Total damage estimate : $27.3 billion, not adjusted for inflation

: $27.3 billion, not adjusted for inflation Killed : 65

IN LOUISIANA

Maximum sustained winds at landfall : 115 mph (Category 3)

: 115 mph (Category 3) Highest wind gust recorded : 124 mph, Berwick fire station

: 124 mph, Berwick fire station Max storm surge : 8 feet, from Lake Borgne to Vermilion Bay

: 8 feet, from Lake Borgne to Vermilion Bay Homes destroyed : 2,963

: 2,963 Homes damaged : 23,000

: 23,000 Number of people evacuated : 1.3 million

: 1.3 million Killed : 17

: 17 Injured : 75

: 75 Parishes named as disaster areas : 37

: 37 Tornados spawned : 14 (11 ranked F1 or above)

: 14 (11 ranked F1 or above) Strongest tornado spawned : F3

: F3 Rainfall estimates : 5 to 12 inches

: 5 to 12 inches Total damage estimate : $1.76 billion, not adjusted for inflation

: $1.76 billion, not adjusted for inflation Agricultural losses : $289 million, not adjusted for inflation

: $289 million, not adjusted for inflation Fishing industry losses : $266 million, not adjusted for inflation

: $266 million, not adjusted for inflation Estimated freshwater fish kill : 187 million fish

: 187 million fish Estimated saltwater fish kill : 9 million

: 9 million Oil and gas platforms damaged : 240 for $200 million, not adjusted for inflation.

A Lafayette police officer blocks the street in Lafayette, La., Aug. 26, 1992, after severe winds ripped the roof off a business as Hurricane Andrew made landfall earlier. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

The story of Andrew in Louisiana

One of the things that kept Hurricane Andrew from being worse than it was when it landed in Louisiana was that it had dragged along the Gulf Coast before landfall. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), continued to weaken as it made landfall and then swept up the Atchafalaya Basin.

By the time it landed, Andrew had done extensive damage to oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, the bodies of six Alabaman crewmen from the fishing vessel Lucky Lee, were found floating in the Gulf five days after the storm. Four more people were rescued from the Gulf after the 65-foot Night Stalker floundered in high seas near Houma.

One of the first and most deadly events of the hurricane was an F3 tornado near Reserve, La., in St. John the Baptist Parish, cutting a nine-mile path. The tornado killed a 2-year-old girl and a 63-year-old man, while injuring another 32 people.

A number of boats and freighters along the Mississippi River were beached or sank. The Mississippi Queen riverboat near Baton Rouge was evacuated, with 250 passengers disembarking because the ship was having difficulty remaining at its berth. The storm stirred up an enormous amount of sediment along the Atchafalaya River, depleting the water of its oxygen and leading to massive fish kills.

FILE- This Aug. 24, 1992 file image provided by NOAA shows a NOAA GOES-7 thermal infrared geostationary satellite image of Hurricane Andrew approaching landfall south of Miami. For an entire generation in South Florida, Hurricane Andrew was the monster storm that reshaped a region. Irma is likely to blow that out of the water. Bigger and with a 90-degree different path of potential destruction, Irma is forecast to hit lots more people and buildings than 1992’s Andrew, said experts, including veterans of Andrew. (NOAA via AP, File)

The storm also blew roofs off at least five hospitals in three parishes, including St. Mary, Terrebonne and Lafourche. Numerous schools, including locations in Berwick, Jeanerette and New Iberia, among others, lost their roofs while they were acting as evacuations shelters.

Injuries were high in Iberia Parish, where at least two people at Jeanerette High suffered heart attacks during and after the story. While en route to the hospital, one of the heart attack sufferers saw their ambulance trapped by high winds and downed trees. One falling tree injured a firefighter.

As of 2022, remains the seventh most intense storm in the U.S., both in the Pacific and Atlantic. It remains the eighth-costliest storm in the Atlantic and the fifth strongest storm at landfall.