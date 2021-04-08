3 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-10 West in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 WB (near MM 77). According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen, the crash involved four vehicles. Gossen says, two of the deceased were in a vehicle that was traveling east on the westbound lane. No other details have been released.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office reports I-10 WB is closed from MM 80 to MM 76. State Police say the roadway will be closed for hours as the investigation continues. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.