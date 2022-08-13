FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Youngsters interested in all things about rockets made their way to the Union Museum of History and Art for a one-day workshop. The workshop was led by Erin Doucet with Lyn and Mike Murphy; each educator gave youth insight into the fundamental principles of rocket propulsion along with hands-on rocket-building experience.





“These were the type of activities I did with my students and they always enjoyed it… and I thought that the kids here might enjoy it too,” explained Lyn Murphy.

The workshop was held in conjunction with the museum`s current NASA exhibit that’s sponsored by the Union Parish Tourist Commission.

For more information about the Union Museum of History and Art, click here.