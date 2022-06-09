TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Tallulah shared details about the 2nd Annual Madam C.J. Walker Delta Juneteenth Festival. The event starts on June 16, through June 19, 2022, and makes a stop in several places in northeast Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tallulah Facebook

Below is a list of events, according to the event flyer:

Thursday, June 16, a Grand Welcoming Reception is scheduled for 8:00 p.m., in Tallulah.

Friday, June 17, a Juneteenth State Gala is scheduled for 8:00 p.m., in Vidalia, La.

Saturday, June 18, the Madam C.J. Walker Juneteenth Parade is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., at E E Wallace Boulevard in Ferriday, La. Also on Saturday, a Juneteenth Celebration is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., in Jonesville, La.

Sunday, June 19, a Gospel Festival is scheduled for 9:00 a.m., in St. Joseph, La. Also on Sunday, a Juneteenth Movie is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., at the Ferriday Arcade.

For more information visit the City of Tallulah’s Facebook page here or the Louisiana Juneteenth Celebration Facebook page here.