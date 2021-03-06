21-year-old Kaplan man killed, passenger injured in Vermilion Parish crash

Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) State Police are investigating a crash that happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday that took the life of a Kaplan man.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Louisiana Highway 82 near Fin Road in Vermilion Parish.

21-year-old Daxton Harrington of Kaplan was killed, police said.

An initial investigation has revealed that the crash happened as Harrington was driving west on LA 82 and for unknown reasons, ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Troopers determined both Harrington and his passenger were unrestrained.

They said Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis, police said.