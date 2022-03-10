MONROE, LA (3/10/22) KTVE/KARD— We are 2 and a half weeks into our St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and so far we have sold 5,834 tickets. If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you are running out of time!

3B Outdoor Lawn Care Package

If you buy your ticket before March 25, 2022, you will be eligible for a lawn care package that includes an Exmark Zero-turn Mower, other lawn tools, and four years of free engine service on the mower, courtesy of 3B Outdoor Equipment.

“Typically it’s just the products, but this year we said that the house is close and we are in that neighborhood a lot. It’s easy to pick up and service on that engine and take care of that mower for the person who wins that prize,” said Matt bridges, 3b outdoor equipment- donating the lawn care maintenance package



If that doesn’t spark your interest enough, your name could also go in the drawing for a new car, courtesy of Legacy of Farmerville.

Legacy of Farmerville Prize Package

“It is the all-new Chevy Trailblazer, black on black. It is a nice luxury SUV vehicle. People are super excited, we can’t even keep them on the lot,” said Dylan Mendoza, Legacy of Farmerville.



This year, there are only 8 thousand Dream Home tickets available for purchase and once all 8 thousand are gone…that’s it! The 20th year of the St. Jude Dream Home Campaign is making history. We continue to surpass totals and records set last year and have seen close to 70 percent of tickets being reserved in the first 2 weeks.

“In the past, we have had great years where we’ve sold out, but this year we’re selling so many tickets so quickly. We think this will be a record-breaking sell-out this year and we are so grateful for the entire community,” said Andrea Courville, Regional Manager for St. Jude.

2022 St Jude Dream Home

The dream home is under construction in the Frenchman’s Bend Subdivision. It is a 4 bedroom, 3 bath house, being built by Braco Construction. It has an open floor plan with a spacious living and dining room, a hidden walk-in pantry, and a large primary bedroom suite with a freestanding bathtub and walk-in closet. The lead designer of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home says she has big plans this year.

This year, it is a classic, elegant, southern look. I’m going to have some light blue cabinetry, some gold hardware, gold plumbing fixtures, gold light fixtures, lighter wood floors, it’s just gonna be a light and elegant style,” said, Jan Strickland, Lead Designer of the Monroe St. Jude Dream Home.

The official giveaway for the st. Jude Dream Home is May 26, 2022…so get your ticket today. You can call 800-726-9874 or you can buy a ticket online at Dreamhome.Org. Don’t forget to stay up to date on construction on the house at Strickland Interiors on Facebook and Instagram.