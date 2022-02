MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will go on sale on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The home is located in Frenchman’s Bend and was build by Braco Construction.

The residence possesses four bedrooms and three bathrooms, an open floor plan with a walk-in pantry, and a large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet.